Tulsa Basketball: Transfer Portal Tracker

With over 1,300 players in the college basketball transfer portal, some college coaches spend as much time recruiting D-1 transfers as they do high school prospects. For Tulsa's new coaching staff, the portal provides an opportunity to meet a few needs, including an experienced big man.

Over the past month, approximately 30 transfers have mentioned contact with TU head coach Eric Konkol or his assistants coaches. Just this week, Oklahoma State transfer Isaac Likekele and Winthrop transfer D.J. Burns have received interest from Tulsa.

Add in UTEP guard Keonte Kennedy and Marquette guard Greg Elliott over the weekend. The list is lengthy, but our staff has taken the hard work out of it and provided a full Transfer Portal Tracker in Hurricane Alley.

The list provides info on which transfers are being actively recruited, and which have already transferred elsewhere.

