The early football signing period for high school prospects ends on Friday, December 23. Tulsa received letters of intent from all seven expected signees on Wednesday, and the Hurricane also added OSU transfer Braylin Presley.

"Since I came aboard, the number one goal from a recruiting standpoint has been to stabilize our current roster as well as the committed recruits," said new TU head coach Kevin Wilson. "The current staff has continued to do a solid job connecting with these guys. Although I have not had that face-to-face contact with some of these guys, I feel pretty good about this class.

"As I've gotten to know this group better, I think we've signed what appears to be guys who are strong students, have come from great families with strong values and not only do they value education, but hard work as well."

Below is an in-depth look at Tulsa's early football signees in the class of 2023.