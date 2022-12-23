Closer look at Tulsa's early football signees
The early football signing period for high school prospects ends on Friday, December 23. Tulsa received letters of intent from all seven expected signees on Wednesday, and the Hurricane also added OSU transfer Braylin Presley.
"Since I came aboard, the number one goal from a recruiting standpoint has been to stabilize our current roster as well as the committed recruits," said new TU head coach Kevin Wilson. "The current staff has continued to do a solid job connecting with these guys. Although I have not had that face-to-face contact with some of these guys, I feel pretty good about this class.
"As I've gotten to know this group better, I think we've signed what appears to be guys who are strong students, have come from great families with strong values and not only do they value education, but hard work as well."
Below is an in-depth look at Tulsa's early football signees in the class of 2023.
2023 TULSA FOOTBALL EARLY SIGNEES
Summary: Committed to Tulsa in July over offers from UNLV, Western Illinois, Stephen F. Austin, Incarnate Word and others. He earned Texas 20-6A first-team all-district honors both his junior and senior seasons. As a senior, he totaled 28 tackles and four tackles for loss along with a 19-yard pick-six.
Why he chose Tulsa: "It felt like the perfect situation to be apart of," said Eaglin. "The staff made me feel like I was family, and they had so much faith in me to do my thing at defensive line. I had no hesitation on committing."
Coach Wilson's thoughts: "James is a big inside interior defensive lineman. He's an inside gap guy. He's strong, has a big frame and is very disruptive on the inside. He's a big plugger, physical interior defensive line prospect."
Summary: Chose TU in July over offers from Stephen F. Austin and Central Arkansas. He started his junior and senior seasons at receiver and his sophomore and senior seasons in the defensive secondary. He was named all-District 4-6A second team as a senior after totaling 30 receptions for 485 yards and four TDs as a senior.
Why he chose Tulsa: "When I went up to Tulsa, I really liked the campus and the way coach was explaining the weight room and the workouts," said Hughes. "It sounds like they like to put in work, and that stood out to me."
Coach Wilson's thoughts: "Jahrid is a bigger outside receiver. He has a big frame. He has the capability to make big plays. He's a big guy who can make over the top plays and be a great outside target."
Summary: Committed to Tulsa in July. He caught 57 passes for 888 yards and five TDs in his career. As a senior, he amassed 25 receptions for 296 yards and one touchdown, earning second-team all-district honors. He made 17 catches for 375 yards and three TDs in his junior season.
Why he chose Tulsa: "They believed in me," said Ogunrin. "I liked the culture and environment."
Coach Wilson's thoughts: "Matthew has the size and speed to play outside, but athletic enough to be a slot receiver. He's pretty dynamic and has big play ability. He's fast. He shows a lot of speed and athleticism."
