Tulsa WR Corey Smith transfers to Purdue

Tulsa senior guard Dwon Odom and freshman forward Ian Smikle were named to All-AAC teams.
As the No. 10 seed, Tulsa faces No. 7 seed Temple in the second round of the AAC Tournament on March 13.
Dwon Odom had 20 points in Tulsa's 73-63 win at Wichita State on Sunday. TU will now face Temple in the AAC tournament.
The new Tulsa coaching staff has a big recruiting weekend ahead, as they host a talented group of 2026 prospects.
For Keaston Willis and Dwon Odom, the ending to senior night wasn’t fitting for the way they played the game.
