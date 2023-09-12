Tulsa welcomes the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners to town this weekend for an in-state match-up that features two head coaches that are very familiar with each other.

TU head coach Kevin Wilson and OU head coach Brent Venables spent several years on Bob Stoops' Oklahoma staff, going toe-to-toe in practice.

“I mean, the battles were what they were: in the moment, it’s personal,” Venables said. “You’re trying to win. At least that’s the goal.

“Both of us very passionate about our craft. And Kevin’s done a great job wherever he's been, if he's just coaching the tight ends or he's coaching the quarterbacks or whether he's at Northwestern or Oklahoma or Indiana or Ohio State now Tulsa, he's always done a fantastic job.

“He's one of my favorite people that I've worked with and a good friend and a great dad and a great husband and a dang good football coach. And Tulsa’s lucky to have him.”

The two coaches discussed the upcoming game in their respective weekly press conferences.