3-star RB Keilan Chavies picks Tulsa over numerous P4 offers

As a sophomore in 2023, Keilan Chavies emerged as a standout talent for the Hutto Hippos and began picking up heavy recruiting interest from college coaches. The 5-11, 188-pound all-purpose back turned heads with his electrifying play and versatile skill set, racking up offers from Texas Tech, Kansas State, Houston, Kansas, Arizona, Baylor, Cal, Arizona State and several others.

With a growing list of Power Four offers and a reputation for game-changing performances, Chavies shut down his recruitment on Saturday and committed to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

“I chose TU because the coaches believe in me and my talent,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “Coach Kam (Martin) has a clear plan for my skillset, and we believe I will have an opportunity to contribute to the success of the team early.

“Also, TU is known for its amazing academics. The student to teacher ratio is the best I've seen compared to other universities I've visited.”

Chavies, a three-star recruit according to all major scouting services including Rivals, has proven himself as a multi-dimensional athlete. Listed primarily as a running back, his ability to line up as a wide receiver and contribute in the passing game makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

“I am a true all-purpose back,” he explained. “I can run between the tackles on a high level and catch the ball out of the backfield. The defense has to account for me at all times. My skillset allows me to contribute to the offense in any way the coaches need me.”

As a junior in 2024, Chavies only played in eight games but still managed 1,158 all-purpose yards with 10 touchdowns. He contributed 789 yards rushing and 261 yards receiving, while picking up 188 kick return yards, which earned him First-Team All-District 11-6A honors.