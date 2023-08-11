Tulsa was one of several colleges to offer Lewisville (TX) athlete Viron Ellison a scholarship after his breakout junior season. The 3-star prospect now has the Hurricane in his top five and made a visit to the TU campus this summer.

“I took an official on the 20th to 22nd of June,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “Nice campus, and the football facilities are cool too. I had a great time. Small town with great people.”

The new Tulsa coaching staff, under head coach Kevin Wilson, also made a big impression on Ellison.

“The coaches at Tulsa are something different,” he described. “They treated me like royalty and felt like family, and I couldn’t say enough about them.”

Aside from Tulsa, Ellison also received scholarship offers from California, Missouri, San Diego State, BYU, Colorado State, Toledo, Arkansas State, Texas State, Western Kentucky and others. On June 12, he named a top five of Tulsa, Missouri, California, BYU and Arkansas State.

The 6-foot and 180-pounder has a clear vision of what he’s looking for at the next level.

“A college that can trust me and build me up as a man outside of football,” he explained. “I also just want the best shot at the (NFL) possible and a college that has a plan for me. My goal is to step on as a true freshman and show everyone what I’m about.”

In his junior season, Ellison rushed for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging over 6 yards per carry. He also caught 11 passes for 109 yards. On defense, he was used in critical situations, coming away with a sack and multiple quarterback pressures. Ellison finished the season as the District Offensive Player of the Year.