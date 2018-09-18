Former first-team AP All-American Jerry Ostroski learned on Tuesday that his No. 55 Tulsa Golden Hurricane jersey was being retired. It is a well-deserved honor for the offensive lineman that had a lengthy NFL career and is arguably the best at his position to wear the Blue and Gold.

Ostroski joins eight others to have their numbers retired: #14 Billy Guy Anderson (QB), #17 Jerry Rhome (QB), #31 Ellis Jones (L), #36 Felto Prewitt (L), #45 Glenn Dobbs (QB), #64 Marvin Matuszak (OL), #81 Howard Twilley (WR) and #83 Steve Largent (WR).

TU will honor Ostroski on Saturday, October 27, as the Hurricane hosts the Tulane Green Wave at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Aside from earning first-team AP honors as a senior, Ostroski also earned an All-America nod by the Football Writers Association of America, The Sporting News, United Press International, College and Pro Football Weekly and the Poor Man's Guide to the NFL Draft.

Ostroski was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 10th round of the 1992 NFL Draft and enjoyed an eight-year career with the Buffalo Bills from 1994 through 2001. A durable player, he started 102 of 106 games on the offensive line.

Hailing from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Ostroski was a part-time starter for Tulsa at right tackle as a true freshman, and he became a full-time starter as a sophomore. He helped TU to the 1989 Independence Bowl against Oregon as a sophomore, and as a senior in 1991, Ostroski moved from right tackle to left guard and totaled 49 knockdown blocks. Tulsa finished 10-2 in 1991, including a 28-17 Freedom Bowl victory over Sand Diego State.