Kevin Wilson and his coaching staff continue to recruit heavily within the state of Oklahoma, and it paid off this week with the commitment of Collinsville offensive lineman Colten Christian.

The 6-foot-4 and 295-pounder said the new TU coaching staff was a big reason for his decision, specifically offensive line coach Ryan Stanchek.

"Overall great place," he said. "Great coaches, and it just feels like family. It's close to home and a great school. Coach Stanchek is a great coach and an even better person. He makes me feel like I’m wanted."

Christian helped Collinsville to a 9-2 overall record and a 6-1 district record. The Cardinals averaged over 162 yards rushing per game with 25 total rushing touchdowns.

"My length helps me tremendously and the way I can still move around great at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds," he said. "I can put my hand in the ground and move people against their will."

This offseason, Christian is working on his game and preparing for his senior season.

"I'm definitely looking to loosen my hips and get even quicker on my feet," he said. "I just want to be the best leader possible for my team to lead us to a state championship before I graduate."

Aside from Tulsa, Christian also had offers from Central Oklahoma and Bethel College, while being pursued by Big 12 schools Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Kansas State.

Christian is Tulsa's second commitment in the 2024 class. The Hurricane recently got a verbal pledge from Flower Mound (TX) Marcus defensive end Will Upshaw. TU has hosted several prospects for official and unofficial visits over the past few weeks, so more commitments should be on the horizon.