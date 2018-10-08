Tulsa currently has 11 football commitments in the 2019 class, and most of them have been churning out big performances for their respective teams this season. Below is a look at the top performers from last weekend's games, as well as an overall look at how the season is playing out for each of the Golden Hurricane's committed recruits.

TOP PERFORMANCES OF THE WEEK

After stepping in at quarterback for one game, La'Darrion Florez has been back at receiver in Clear Brook’s last two games, including a 41-30 win on Friday over Clear Falls. Two weeks ago, he caught seven passes for 91 yards, and he followed that up with five receptions for 46 yards this past weekend. Clear Brook is now 2-4 on the season. Florez has caught 19 passes for 307 yards and a touchdown, averaging 16.2 yards per catch. He has also rushed for 89 yards and three scores on 26 carries, and he’s completed 14 of 26 passes for 209 yards, one TD and one interception.

Austin LBJ beat Reagan 79-0 to move to 4-1 this season. Aundoy Johnson had an interception that he returned 20 yards for a touchdown. On the season, he has 14 tackles, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one interception.