2024 China Spring (TX) quarterback Cash McCollum has been racking up the scholarship offers, including one from Tulsa in May. He made the trek to the TU campus in June and came away thoroughly impressed.

“I had the visit (June 12) and drove up the day before,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “I loved how small the campus was and just right down the road is the big city. The facilities were the nicest I’ve seen, and they presented themselves very well.”

McCollum’s main recruiter at Tulsa is QB coach and offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr. During his TU visit, he was able to meet with several other coaches.

“I think what stands out in them is how much knowledge of the game and experience they have,” McCollum explained. “Also, how great they can make you on and off the field with their elite coaching. But they are very likable and are people I want to surround myself with.”

As a junior for China Spring last season, McCollum led his team to the 4A D1 state title with a 15-1 record, earning Offensive MVP of the championship game. He was also the District Offensive MVP and was a finalist for Mr. Texas Football.

In 16 games, McCollum completed 209 of 299 passes (70 percent) for 3,201 yards and a school-record 37 touchdowns. He also had 454 yards rushing with six more scores on 83 carries. In 2021 as a sophomore, he completed 69 percent of his throws for 2,336 yards and 28 touchdowns.

“My ability to extend plays and find receivers down field,” McCollum said of his strengths as a quarterback. “I also have started to run more often and plan on running a lot more next year. I can also find open receivers when plays start to collapse.”