InsideTulsaSports - RB transfer now official at Tulsa

As Inside Tulsa Sports first reported on June 26, Missouri running back Anthony Watkins planned to transfer to the University of Tulsa. Last week, the former 3-star prospect officially joined the Golden Hurricane program.

Watkins, who signed with the Tigers in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in April. On June 25, he announced his commitment to Tulsa.

The 5-foot-11 and 198-pounder redshirted as a true freshman last year after seeing action in just one game, rushing for 19 yards.

A 3-star prospect as a high school senior at Fort Worth (TX) South Hills, Watkins chose Missouri over offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, North Texas, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Tulane and others.

As a senior, Watkins rushed for 2,601 yards on just 295 carries over 10 games, averaging 8.8 yards per carry and 260.1 yards per game. He scored 34 rushing touchdowns and added five catches for 140 yards and a score. He was an All-State pick on both offense and defense and was the Class 7-5A Offensive Player of the Year as a junior.

Watkins finished his high school career with more than 4,000 career rushing yards and averaged 9.2 yards per carry with 61 career touchdowns. He was rated as the No. 5 running back prospect in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram.

Watkins is an excellent student and plans to pursue an engineering degree.

READ MORE: Watkins explains why he's leaving Missouri