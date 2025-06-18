Rick Dickson named University of Tulsa Interim President

Rick Dickson’s story is one of deep-rooted loyalty, resilience, and transformative leadership, tracing an extraordinary arc from a student-athlete at the University of Tulsa (TU) to becoming interim president of his alma mater.
“I was raised in Tulsa and developed by UTulsa, where I started my career and grew my family. I am living proof that The University of Tulsa prepares students to achieve their dreams,” Dickson said in a release. “Our student-centered, research-focused mission is more important than ever, and I’m thrilled to join the leadership team that is propelling this university forward.”
A Tulsa native, Dickson’s 32-year career as a collegiate athletic director, spanning TU, Washington State University, and Tulane University, reflects his commitment to student-athletes, institutional growth, and community engagement. His path showcases a blend of athletic passion, administrative acumen, and a steadfast connection to Tulsa, positioning him as a compelling choice for interim president.
“Rick’s dedication to the university is unwavering,” said Marcia MacLeod, chair of The University of Tulsa Board of Trustees. “In times of transition, strong and steady governance is vital, and it’s a hallmark of Rick’s leadership throughout his career. We know his collaborative approach as president will support the broader leadership team that is in place and is an approach that will be welcomed and successful at UTulsa.”
Early Days: A Golden Hurricane on the Field
Born on June 14, 1954, Rick Dickson grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, attending Bishop Kelley High School, where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete, earning All-State honors in football and baseball. His athletic prowess led him to the University of Tulsa, where he played as a defensive back for the Golden Hurricane football team from 1972 to 1976. Graduating in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree, Dickson’s ties to TU deepened when he married Brenda, a 1979 TU graduate. Together, they raised four children, embedding their family in the fabric of Tulsa’s community. Dickson’s time as a student-athlete instilled a profound understanding of the balance between academics and athletics, a perspective that would shape his future leadership.
First Stint as TU Athletic Director: Laying the Foundation (1988–1994)
Dickson’s administrative career began unexpectedly at TU when he was appointed interim athletic director in 1988 at the age of 34. With no grand plan, he embraced the role, becoming the permanent athletic director in 1990. His first tenure (1990–1994) was marked by bold moves that elevated TU’s athletic profile. Dickson hired Tubby Smith as men’s basketball coach, a decision that propelled the Golden Hurricane to their first-ever Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament. In football, he spearheaded the “Take Tulsa” campaign, securing a 1991 Freedom Bowl berth against San Diego State, a game TU won 28–17, finishing the season 10–2. Dickson also played a pivotal role in TU’s entry into the Western Athletic Conference, ensuring conference stability for the football program. His efforts energized the Tulsa community, with events like the 1991 downtown rally, where 10,000 fans chanted “Take Tulsa,” showcasing his ability to unite university and city.
Washington State University: National Recognition (1994–2000)
In 1994, Dickson left TU to become athletic director at Washington State University (WSU), where he served until 2000. His tenure was defined by significant achievements in gender equity, fundraising, and on-field success. Dickson oversaw a capital campaign that funded scholarships, endowments, an indoor practice facility, and the renovation of Bohler Gymnasium. Under his leadership, WSU achieved its highest-ever Sears Cup ranking, highlighted by the football team’s first Rose Bowl appearance in 67 years in 1998. His focus on gender equity earned national recognition, solidifying his reputation as a forward-thinking administrator. Dickson’s ability to navigate complex issues while fostering athletic and academic excellence prepared him for his next challenge.