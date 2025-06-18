Rick Dickson named University of Tulsa Interim President

Rick Dickson’s story is one of deep-rooted loyalty, resilience, and transformative leadership, tracing an extraordinary arc from a student-athlete at the University of Tulsa (TU) to becoming interim president of his alma mater.

“I was raised in Tulsa and developed by UTulsa, where I started my career and grew my family. I am living proof that The University of Tulsa prepares students to achieve their dreams,” Dickson said in a release. “Our student-centered, research-focused mission is more important than ever, and I’m thrilled to join the leadership team that is propelling this university forward.”

A Tulsa native, Dickson’s 32-year career as a collegiate athletic director, spanning TU, Washington State University, and Tulane University, reflects his commitment to student-athletes, institutional growth, and community engagement. His path showcases a blend of athletic passion, administrative acumen, and a steadfast connection to Tulsa, positioning him as a compelling choice for interim president.

“Rick’s dedication to the university is unwavering,” said Marcia MacLeod, chair of The University of Tulsa Board of Trustees. “In times of transition, strong and steady governance is vital, and it’s a hallmark of Rick’s leadership throughout his career. We know his collaborative approach as president will support the broader leadership team that is in place and is an approach that will be welcomed and successful at UTulsa.”