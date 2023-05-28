2024 Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal offensive lineman Sam Liu was on the Tulsa campus in late March to watch spring practice, and he came away with a scholarship offer. The 6-foot-3, 308-pounder had a positive first impression of the Golden Hurricane.

“I’m looking to take another visit very soon,” Liu told Inside Tulsa Sports. “I love the Coaching staff, and the program could be a great fit for me. I didn’t get to see much of the campus and facilities because I was only up there for a couple of hours, but from what I saw, I loved the facilities.

“The stadium was beautiful and I loved the energy at practice especially.”

Liu was particularly impressed with the new Tulsa coaching staff, headed up by Kevin Wilson. TU offensive line coach Ryan Stanchek is Liu’s main recruiter.

“Coach Stanchek and Coach Wilson both have the resumes to back up their coaching abilities, with Coach Stanchek being an All-American offensive lineman and Coach Wilson having history with offensive line greats,” he explained. “Both are great coaches that definitely know their stuff.”