Tulsa currently has 11 football commitments in the 2019 class, and most of them have been churning out big performances for their respective teams this season. Below is a look at the top performers from last weekend's games, as well as an overall look at how the season is playing out for each of the Golden Hurricane's committed recruits.

PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEK

Chris Lovick led Tomball Memorial to a 21-14 win over Bryan, going over 200 yards for the second straight game and over 100 yards the fourth consecutive time. He ran for 212 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, averaging 7.1 yards per rush. Memorial is 4-0 this season, and Lovick has 735 yards and six scores on 85 carries. He is averaging 183.8 yards rushing per game and 8.6 yards per carry. Lovick has also caught 15 passes for 190 yards and a TD. When Inside Tulsa Sports caught up with Lovick on Monday and asked about his hot start this season, he credited "the confidence in myself due to the countless hours of work put in during the summer."

OTHER PERFORMANCES OF NOTE

After an 0-3 start this season, Edison picked up its first win this past weekend 29-10 over Glenpool. Chester Baah was recruited as an offensive lineman but is playing some on the defensive line this season as well. He has 16 tackles and one tackle for loss this season, including six stops in last weekend’s win.

Kaufman fell to 2-1 this season after a 43-36 loss to Corsicana. Trey Collier leads the Kaufman offense at quarterback and did his part on Friday night, completing 15 of 23 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball for 18 yards and a score. In three games this season, Collier has completed 27 of 42 passes (64.3 percent) for 599 yards and seven touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has also rushed for 188 yards and four scores on 30 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per run.