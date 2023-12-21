Included in Tulsa’s early signing day haul were six of the top football prospects in Oklahoma. Kevin Wilson and his coaching staff beat out Power Five programs Michigan State, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Indiana, Washington State, Iowa State and Oregon State to secure in-state talent.

The last of the Sooner State prospects to commit to Tulsa was Bixby offensive lineman Brody Duffel, who made an official visit to TU on December 15.

“Not only is it close to home, but it just felt right in my heart,” Duffel told Inside Tulsa Sports shortly after committing to TU. “I also really like the coaches and the players and see a great opportunity to better myself.

“The visit was amazing. My family and I felt incredibly welcomed.”

The 6-foot-6 and 265-pounder was also impressed with Tulsa’s attempt to bring the state’s top prospects.

“I really love seeing them recruiting the local talent,” said Duffel.

Coming off a state title, Duffel had plenty of college options, including Oregon State, UNLV, Memphis, Navy and North Texas. He took other official visits to UNLV and Memphis.

“We had to fight like heck to get him on board,” Coach Wilson said of Duffel. “He had some other opportunities and good offers. That was a fist fight.”

Another offensive lineman – Colten Christian of Collinsville – was the first in-state prospect to commit to Tulsa back in June. He helped his team to a 9-3 record this season, prior to signing with the Hurricane on Wednesday.

TU added a third in-state lineman with Blanchard’s Ross Johnston, who helped his team to a state title this season. The 6-6, 290-pound tackle committed to the Hurricane at the end of October.

Tulsa also signed Choctaw linebacker Will Smith, who was previously committed to Oklahoma State and held other offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Washington State, Kent State, Texas State and Arkansas State. The 6-4 and 235-pounder was rated as high as No. 8 in Oklahoma and No. 53 nationally at his position.

As a senior, Smith helped lead his team to the Class 6A-2 semifinals while racking up 54 tackles and eight sacks. He also scored nine touchdowns during his senior campaign -- seven on offense and two on defense.

“The coaching staff up at Tulsa is great -- great people up there,” said Smith.

3-star Poteau safety Dax Collins signed with TU over offers from Michigan State, Colorado, SMU, UNLV, Navy and others. He committed to Tulsa back in July before leading the Pirates to a 12-1 record.

In his senior season, Collins was named the District 4A-4 MVP and River Valley Defensive MVP after tallying 59 tackles and five interceptions. On offense, he totaled 909 rushing yards and 21 TDs with a 10.2 average per carry. He also added seven touchdowns on just 11 receptions.

“The coaches are all-around great people,” Collins told Inside Tulsa Sports after his commitment. “They are over-the-top on making me feel wanted.”

The Hurricane’s final piece from inside the state was Oklahoma City Classen SAS athlete Elijah Green. Rated as the 9th best prospect in Oklahoma and as high as No. 52 nationally as an athlete, the 6-foot-2 and 185-pounder was recruited as a cornerback by Tulsa.

“Tulsa made me feel like more of a priority than any other school,” Green said back in August.

Green signed with TU over offers from Missouri, Texas Tech, UTSA, Navy, Army and others. As a senior, he was his conference’s player of the year and was also the district cornerback of the year. Green caught 30 passes for 670 yards and 10 TDs, while rushing for 382 yards and three scores in his senior season. On defense, he totaled 45 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

“Elijah Green is a tremendous athlete,” said Wilson. “That’s a good-looking kid right there.”

Expect Tulsa to add more in-state talent in the 2025 class, as the Hurricane has already extended offers to 18 prospects in the Sooner State.