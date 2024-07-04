After racking up 10 scholarship offers, 6-foot-4 and 220-pound tight end Jackson Shockley ultimately decided that Tulsa was his best fit at the next level. The Denton (TX) Guyer product gave Hurricane coaches a verbal commitment on June 23 and announced his decision over the July 4 holiday.

“They showed me the most love,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports in late June. “I really appreciated how the coaching staff made me feel like a number one priority, and they made it clear to me that I was their top guy.

“It is a great degree on a great campus in a great city with family in South Tulsa, specifically the Jenks area. I saw it as a great place to focus on development, and I think that (Tulsa) will be very competitive in the next couple of years.”

Shockley thoroughly enjoyed his official visit to Tulsa on June 21, which aided in his decision.

“It was great – loved the staff and the players,” he explained. “Felt like a great place to go and develop myself into a great football player and get a great degree. They have shown me the most love throughout this process, which I appreciate greatly.”