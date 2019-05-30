The American Athletic Conference has announced the game times and television selections for three of Tulsa's football games in the upcoming 2019 season.

Tulsa opens the season at Michigan State on August 30. Kickoff has been scheduled for 6:00 pm CST, and the game will be televised on FS1.

The home opener for the Golden Hurricane is on September 14 in the BOK Turnpike Classic against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The game will kickoff at 2:30 pm CST and will be shown on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN 2. The network selection will be announced after Week 2 games.

The final time and TV announcement involved Tulsa's home game with UCF, the AAC's two-time defending champion. The contest is scheduled for Friday, November 8, with a kickoff time of 6:00 pm CST. The game will be televised on ESPN2.