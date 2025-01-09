Tulsa Football Recruiting Update: Running Back

As the new Tulsa football coaching staff continues to hit the recruiting trail, scouring the transfer portal and hunting for high school gems, we take a look at where things stand at the running back position.

As Inside Tulsa Sports reported first on Tuesday, TU coach Tre Lamb is moving Braylin Presley from receiver to running back. Lamb explained earlier this week that the move would best utilize Presley's speed.

The 5-foot-7 and 175-pounder had limited touches at wideout last season as a junior. He finished with 9 catches for 73 yards and also had three carries for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Presley will boost a running back room that has seen quite an overhaul.

Anthony Watkins, who rushed for 1,925 yards and 12 TDs at TU, is preparing for the NFL Draft. Freshman Lloyd Avant is transferring to Colorado State, and junior Bill Jackson remains in the transfer portal.

Freshman Viron Ellison initially entered the transfer portal but later decided to stay at Tulsa after Lamb hired associate head coach Kam Martin to coach running backs.

Aside from Presley and Ellison, that leaves only redshirt freshman Cam Crooks, who has a total of six carries for 60 yards in two seasons.

Fortunately, Tulsa grabbed two talented running backs out of the transfer portal -- both with local ties. First was Kansas transfer Sevion Morrison, who was a 4-star prospect out of Tulsa Edison High School in the 2020 class. He originally signed with Nebraska before transferring to KU.