TU football players earn CSC All-District Academic honors

The 2024-25 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Football Team features eight student-athletes from the University of Tulsa. This award recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Tulsa honorees include Kamdyn Benjamin, Owen Ostroski, Stephen Kittleman, Grayson Tempest, Angus Davies, Zach Neilsen, Jack Wright and Walter Young Bear.

This is the second consecutive season Neilsen, Kittleman and Ostroski have earned the honor.

Benjamin, a graduate wide receiver from Midlothian, Texas, was a key piece of the Tulsa offense in his sixth year at TU. He finished the season with a team-leading 72 receptions for 822 yards and six touchdowns, while adding a punt return touchdown. Benjamin received his bachelor's degree in exercise & sports science in May 2022 and his master's degree in business, and he earned another master's degree in sports leadership in December with a 3.57 GPA.

Ostroski, a defensive end out of Tulsa's Holland Hall graduated from TU in December with a degree in finance and a 3.63 GPA. He tallied 36 tackles, 8.5 TFL for -43 yards, 2 sacks for -17 yards and 4 QB hurries with a fumble recovery in 2024.

Kittleman, a junior out of Jenks High School, has been an important part of the TU special teams for the past two seasons. He handled all holding duties this season and entered the game at quarterback against Oklahoma State and FAU, scoring Tulsa's only touchdown against the Cowboys. He maintained a 3.83 grade point average in finance.

A sophomore wide receiver out of Union High School, Tempest appeared in every game with eight starts this season. He caught 16 passes for 138 yards and amassed 129 return yards on kickoffs. Tempest maintains a 3.78 grade point average in accounting.

In his second season as the Tulsa punter, Davies averaged 43.6 yards per punt with 17 inside the 20, 14 fair catches and 17 punts of 50 or more yards. The Torquay, Australia native has recorded a 3.57 GPA in management.

Neilsen is a native of Brisbane, Australia and finished his third season at Tulsa. The redshirt sophomore appeared in all 12 games this season with 12 tackles, including eight solo stops. He also had a sack for -2 yards. He has earned a 3.97 GPA in mechanical engineering.

Wright returned to his hometown to play his final collegiate season. He played in every game and made one start against FAU. Wright caught a touchdown pass against North Texas. He maintains a 3.75 GPA while working on a master's degree in business.

A 6'3" junior from Norman North High School, Young Bear started every game this season at left guard. He was one of two offensive linemen to start every game this season for the Golden Hurricane and the only to do so at the same position. He has a 3.51 grade point average while pursuing a degree in exercise & sports science.