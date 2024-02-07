The early signing period in December was a big success for the Tulsa football coaching staff, but they weren't done. TU added a number of additional D-1 transfers during the mid-year transfer window and then signed three more highly-recruited high school prospects on February 7 -- the first day of the regular signing period.

The end result is one of the best TU recruiting classes in the past 15 years. The class is currently rated No. 60 nationally on Rivals, which is the highest since finishing No. 59 in 2009.

On Wednesday, the Hurricane signed Trotwood (OH) Madison QB Tim Carpenter, Richardson (TX) Pearce TE Jewlyen Roberts and Tulsa (OK) Union SAF Issac Covington.

Carpenter, a 3-star prospect that was previously committed to Indiana, chose TU after an official visit in January.

“I already had a good relationship with Coach (Kevin) Wilson, and I built a great relationship with Coach (Steve) Spurrier, Jr.,” Carpenter told Inside Tulsa Sports. “The style of offense they play is built for guys like me. Coach Wilson has coached and put a lot of great guys into the NFL. The official visit (to Tulsa) was just the icing on the cake."

Roberts committed to Tulsa on February 6, choosing the Hurricane over offers from Arizona State, Washington State, Texas Tech, Pitt, SMU, Memphis, UTSA, North Texas and others.

"The (Tulsa) coaches made me want to work and get better at my craft," said Roberts.

Covington was the seventh addition to the class from the state of Oklahoma. He recently committed to Tulsa but did not officially announce his choice until February 7, when he signed with TU. The 5-11 and 190-pound safety also had offers from New Mexico State, Army, Air Force and others. He was the District Defensive MVP after collecting 75 tackles and 2 interceptions as a senior.

Overall, the Hurricane signed 27 high school prospects, including 21 that had Power Five offers. Seven of those were from Oklahoma, while 17 hail from Texas. With junior college and D-1 transfers, TU added 38 new players in all.

Below is a look at Tulsa's full 2024 recruiting class, including high school and junior college signees, along with D-1 transfers.