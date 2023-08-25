Back in June, Lewisville (TX) athlete Viron Ellison listed a top five of Tulsa, Missouri, California, BYU and Arkansas State. Two months later, the Golden Hurricane ultimately won out, as the 6-foot and 180-pound running back committed to Tulsa on August 25.

"The coaching staff is great," he told Inside Tulsa Sports shortly after announcing his decision. "I’m at the top of their list, and they are showing mad love. They are allowing me to play both ways and be an athlete."

Ellison also enjoyed his official visit during the summer, which made a big impression.

“I took an official (visit) on the 20th to 22nd of June,” he said. “Nice campus, and the football facilities are cool too. I had a great time. Small town with great people.

“The coaches at Tulsa are something different. They treated me like royalty and felt like family, and I couldn’t say enough (good things) about them.”

Aside from his top five schools, Ellison also held scholarship offers from San Diego State, Colorado State, Toledo, Texas State, Western Kentucky and several others.

In his junior season, Ellison rushed for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging over 6 yards per carry. He also caught 11 passes for 109 yards. On defense, he was used in critical situations, coming away with a sack and multiple quarterback pressures. Ellison finished the season as the District Offensive Player of the Year.

“The thing I do best, I would say, is score,” he said of his strengths. “Definitely my ability to make people miss and my physicality.”

Ellison is the 13th commitment for Tulsa in the 2024 recruiting class and the 8th from the state of Texas. He is also one of seven 3-star commitments for Tulsa, and the Hurricane has now beaten Power Five schools for 11 of its 13 commitments.

Verbal commitments are non-binding, and prospective student-athletes can sign letters of intent during the early December signing period.