Tulsa blows past Southwestern Christian, 96-63

Tyshawn Archie had 18 points in Tulsa’s 96-63 win over NAIA-member Southwestern Christian on Saturday night.

Archie also added five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (6-7). Ian Smikle scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Keaston Willis shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Deondre Dunn finished with 17 points for the Eagles. Seth Wilkins added 10 points and three steals for Southwestern Christian. Kolby Vestal had eight points.

Tulsa took the lead with 19:47 left in the first half and did not give it up. Smikle led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 53-37 at the break.

Tulsa extended its lead to 77-44 during the second half, fueled by a 21-2 scoring run. Archie scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.