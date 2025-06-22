Tulsa commit Lathon Latiolais enjoys official visit

Tulsa is hosting six official football visitors from the 2026 class this weekend, including four current TU commits.
NEO A&M linebacker Aaron Edwards has trimmed his list to two schools, including Tulsa, and will make a decision soon.
A little over six months into his career at Tulsa, head football coach Tre Lamb has already accomplished plenty.
On Monday, Tulsa AD Justin Moore released a statement regarding the House v. NCAA settlement.
Georgia native Julian Byrd chose Tulsa over offers from Penn State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Oregon State and others.
Tulsa is hosting six official football visitors from the 2026 class this weekend, including four current TU commits.
NEO A&M linebacker Aaron Edwards has trimmed his list to two schools, including Tulsa, and will make a decision soon.
A little over six months into his career at Tulsa, head football coach Tre Lamb has already accomplished plenty.