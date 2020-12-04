InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa defeats UT-Arlington

After an eerily painful start, especially in what looked like ghost defense - non-existent - Tulsa settled down with quality man defense, and it was enough to shut down visiting UT Arlington.

Brandon Rachal scored 19 points, and Elijah Joiner added 14 points to lead Tulsa to a 79-64 blowout victory Friday afternoon over UT Arlington in TU's home opener in the first game in Reynolds Center history without fans due to COVID-19.

From being down seven midway through the first half, Tulsa did a complete turnaround and led 79-54 with four minutes left before emptying the bench.

With Tulsa (1-2) still looking for an identity on offense and defense, the Golden Hurricane's defense was atrocious early, giving up easy baskets, until settling down in its man-to-man defense and going mostly away from its zone, which has been a staple under TU coach Frank Haith.

UT Arlington (1-4) was shooting 69.2 percent to Tulsa's 64.7 percent in a first nine minutes where the Mavericks were up 30-23. But then TU finally got going defensively, which opened up things for TU to take a 40-34 late in the half.

"We changed defenses. When you change defenses, you have to be so dialed in in terms of your rotations and blocking out," said Haith. "We played mostly man today. We didn't play much of our zone.

"Learning our zone takes time. We have some new guys who are still learning."

Tulsa steadily expanded a 40-37 halftime lead as its offense continued to roll, holding the Mavericks in check.

A symbol of things finally looking good the the Golden Hurricane was when junior transfer Curtis Haywood, who had struggled mightily in his first two-plus games, finally got a bucket.

Haywood, the former Mustang standout and Georgia Tech starter, got his first basket of the season after sitting out a year at the 17:49 mark of the second half to give TU a 46-42 lead. Haywood then connected on his first Golden Hurricane three-pointer to extend Tulsa's lead to 57-44 with 13:21 remaining.

From that point on, it was Tulsa domination.

"We were needing Curtis to play like he did today," Haith said of Haywood, who finished with 8 points and five assists, including two three-pointers. "He was tremendous on defense. It was good to see some balls go through for him like they did today."

Darien Jackson came off the bench to lead Tulsa's defensive charge, scoring 10 points, all key drives to the bucket, as well as grabbing nine rebounds and adding five assists.

Tulsa, now 5-1 in the UTA series, got revenge for a bad early season loss to UTA last season.

The Golden Hurricane, coming off a share of the AAC championship and a 21-10 record, plays at home next against Arkansas on Tuesday night.