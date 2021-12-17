Tulsa dominates Alcorn State

Going small gets Tim Dalger on the floor more often. And that usually works to the Golden Hurricane's advantage.

As one of four players in double digits scoring, Dalger scored 13 points and 7 rebounds to help lead Tulsa to a 83-62 victory over Alcorn State on Thursday night in front of 2,566 at the Reynolds Center.

Tulsa (6-5) started out and played the majority of the game without a true post player, playing "small ball." Going small gets TU's five best players on the floor, and is likely the best way for TU to progress in the future.

"We say it's a small lineup, but Tim and Jeriah are both 6-7. They've got good size," said TU coach Frank Haith of Dalger and Jeriah Horne being Tulsa's biggest players on the floor while using the smaller lineup. "I think we were playing to our strength, which is quickness and spreading them out, and understanding spacing.

"As long as we can block out and rebound, they've got to guard you on the other end. We've got two guys who are post players but can play like perimeter players. It makes it hard for them to guard you."

Horne ended up with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocked shots and 2 assists after getting out to a slow start. Tulsa's leading scorer and rebounder at 17.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game had only 3 points and 4 rebounds in the first half.

Dalger's roommate and fellow South Floridian Sam Griffin led Tulsa with 19 points and 4 steals, making 3 of 4 three-pointers, and 6 of 9 overall from the floor while draining all 4 free throws.

For Dalger, who played 27 minutes, the more playing time he gets, the more he responds. The juco transfer from Independence CC came into the game averaging 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18 minutes per game.

"It's been a definite adjustment," Dalger said of coming from the junior college ranks. "Coach Haith and my teammates have done a great job of being patient with me, making sure I'm comfortable."

For Haith, Dalger is just scratching the surface.

"I think he's getting better and better," Haith said. "We've had very few junior college kids come here without division one experience. So the learning curve is a little bit different. He's handled it well. And I think you're just seeing him now getting better and better.

"We need him to play to his strengths. He's an athletic guy who can rebound and can drive it. And we want him to be an elite defender, and he's getting better on that end."

Also defending and playing well were Curtis Haywood, Anthony Pritchard and Darien Jackson, who all played 20 plus minutes. Haywood had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Prtichard had 9 points, 7 assists and a steal, and Jackson had 5 points, 2 assists, and a steal.

The Golden Hurricane shot the ball well, finishing 28 of 54 (51.9 percent) from the floor, 9 of 19 (47.4 percent) on three's, and 18 of 21 (85.7 percent) on free throws. TU also outrebounded the Braves 37 to 31.

It was a relief for TU to get through Final Exams week, which ran from last Thursday through this Thursday, without any hiccups. In the past, TU has come up with really unsatisfactory performances during Finals week.

"I thought our guys, with exams and all of the stuff we had going on this week, playing 2 games, I was really pleased with our effort and what we did," Haith said.

"You know how Academics are here at Tulsa - not real easy," Haith said, smiling.

Playing Alcorn State (1-9), just by judging its record, looked like it would be an easy game. But that is before you look at their insanely tough schedule.

Playing all of its games on the road so far this season, and most far away from its home state of Mississippi, Alcorn State has played a brutal schedule. Three games against last season's Final Four participants - national champion and current No. 1 Baylor, Gonzaga, and Houston, are on the schedule.

Already having lost to Gonzaga (84-57) and to Houston (77-45), Baylor is next. Alcorn State played Wichita State tough before losing by a deceptive 82-63 margin.

But most telling was a 62-59 loss in Carbondale at Southern Illinois, a quality team that TU barely beat 69-65 in its last game at the Reynolds Center five days ago.

"They should have beaten Southern Illinois," Haith said of Alcorn State. "That actually helped us get ready for tonight, understanding this team (Alcorn State) is very capable. They had every chance to beat them and should have beat them.

"They play all of the best teams in the country and haven't batted an eye."

With the small lineup of Horne, Dalger, Griffin, Pritchard and Haywood starting, the Golden Hurricane avoided a sluggish start that frequently has happened this season when playing with a true post player.

Tulsa led for most of the half and by as many as 13 points at 34-21 in the first half before settling on a 37-28 halftime lead. Although the Braves cut the margin to 37-32 to start the second half, TU was able to then pull away, leading 63-44 at the midway point in the second half.

Having a unique, balanced scoring lineup where nobody averages over 7.7 points per game, Alcorn State has 5 players averaging between 7 and 7.7 points per game, and has 9 players averaging between 5.6 and 7.7 points.

Paul King (5.6 ppg) and Oddyst Walker (5.9 ppg) scored 21 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Alcorn State.

Tulsa's next game is against Colorado State on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth as part of the Hoop Hype XL at Dickies Arena.