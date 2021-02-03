InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa Football completes class on National Signing Day

On the first day of the regular signing period, Tulsa added the final piece to its 2021 recruiting class. TU had already signed six high school prospects in the early December signing period along with a Division 1 transfer at the start of the spring semester.

The Golden Hurricane signed four players on offense (two receivers, one quarterback and one running back) and four on defense (two linebackers, one lineman and one safety).

“We had to be very selective this year with the numbers that we have,” said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. “We needed to really isolate in on our depth and identify areas of need not for just now but in the future. We feel like we’ve addressed that.

"It’s a unique year when it comes to recruiting. We’ve obviously signed a smaller class, but we have quite a few of our seniors coming back.”

This Friday, Tulsa plans to announce the seniors who have elected to return in 2021 for an extra season of eligibility. Those likely to return on offense are running back Shamari Brooks, receivers Keylon Stokes and Josh Stewart, and linemen Dylan Couch and Tiller Bucktrot. On defense, likely returning are linebackers Treyvon Reeves, Robert Revels and Yohance Burnette, linemen Cullen Wick and Tyarise Stevenson, along with defensive backs Allie Green, TieNeal Martin and Cristian Williams.

Tulsa's one addition on Wednesday was Holland Hall DL Owen Ostroski, who we featured last week. The 6-2, 245-pounder helped his team to a 12-0 record and state title as a senior. He recorded 94 tackles, including 41 for loss, along with 15 sacks and three blocked punts as a senior.

“Owen is an explosive player. He has a great first step and a tremendous motor. He’s all over the field," said Montgomery. "He does a great job with his hands and is very physical. Owen is one of the strongest guys that you’ll see coming out of high school.

“We love the energy and level of play Owen brings. He’s a great student-athlete. He’s a player who fits our system and we think will be a special player at Tulsa.”

At mid-semester, Tulsa also added Oklahoma transfer Jon-Michael Terry to the linebacker group. Terry played in a total of 42 career games at OU with 8 starts.

“We’re extremely excited about John Michael Terry. He’s a local kid who has been a great student-athlete at Oklahoma," said Montgomery. "He has his degree but was looking for a new opportunity. He can be a vital part of what we have going on.

“Obviously with the departure of Zaven Collins, Jon-Michael is a guy who brings in collegiate experience at the linebacker position and has played in some big-time games. For him, he was looking for the opportunity to make an impact, and it seemed to be the right fit at the right time for both sides."

Tulsa signed three high-school prospects from Texas and one each from Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee and Louisiana. The Hurricane beat out numerous Power Five schools for three of its early signees, as laid out below.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, recruiting has been much different than in the past.

“Obviously, with COVID and the issues it brought, this has been a very unique year in everything, but especially recruiting," said Montgomery. "Most of these kids haven’t been able to step on campus or been able to be around us. As coaches, we haven’t been able to go on the road, haven’t been able to be in homes, so the amount of faith they have in us as coaches and this university is big.”

Stay tuned to Inside Tulsa Sports in the coming months, as we focus on the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Below is a closer look at Tulsa's signees. Click on the player card in order to be taken to full profiles with highlight videos, offer lists and more.