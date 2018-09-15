Tulsa will take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 6:00 pm on Saturday evening inside H.A. Chapman Stadium. Below is our list of Keys to Victory for the Golden Hurricane in a game that could be very important to TU's hopes of making a bowl game this season.

• Luke Skipper must make good decisions

The Tulsa quarterback has made a few mistakes in the first two games of 2018, including two interceptions at Texas and a costly fumble against Central Arkansas in the home opener. Overall, however, his decision-making has been much improved over last season, and he appears calm and confident in the pocket. For things to go smoothly against Arkansas State, Skipper needs to limit mistakes and continue to make plays with his feet when things break down.

• Connect on some deep shots downfield

Tulsa often relies on a rugged ground game, but the Hurricane needs to connect on some deep throws to keep the defense honest. If Skipper is on target, TU can simply take what the defense is giving them and move at tempo, while setting up for explosive plays.

• Pound the rock

Tulsa certainly cannot become one-dimensional and expect to win, so as usual, TU will try to establish the running game early and often, setting up for opportunities in the passing game. It all starts with the big guys up front, who will need to impose their will from the first snap. Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor should get ample opportunities.

• Continue progression on defense

The Hurricane defense has looked vastly improved this season, basing out of a flexible 3-3-5 scheme. Coming off an outstanding second half at Texas, if the Tulsa defense continues that upward trend, they should make things very difficult for Justice Hansen and the Red Wolves offense. Trevis Gipson has been wreaking havoc from his defensive end spot, and he and his teammates need to put pressure on Hansen. Grabbing a turnover or two would be extremely helpful.

• Improve the kicking game

Tulsa missed three field goals at Texas, and another miss was negated by a penalty.Place-kickers aren’t going to make every kick, but TU needs someone to step up and show they can make the majority of their attempts. Otherwise, if coaches have no confidence in the kickers, Tulsa will be gambling more often on fourth down.

