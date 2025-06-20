Tulsa Football Position Analysis: Running Back

As with all of Tulsa’s veteran running backs, Sevion Morrison is looking for a chance to finally fully showcase his immense talent.

After being caught in crowded backfields at Nebraska and Kansas, Morrison is poised for a breakout season for the Golden Hurricane.

The sixth-year senior from Edison HS played well in limited opportunities in college. He is likely to finally get his chance, under the guidance of TU running back coach Kam Martin.

But others like Miami transfer Ajay Allen, Baylor transfer Dominic Richardson, and converted wide receiver Braylin Presley are all going to get their shot as well. All have previously shown that they can play.

“If we play tomorrow, it would probably be 60 percent Sevion, 30 percent Presley, and then maybe Ajay Allen would be third,” said first year TU coach Tre Lamb. “With running backs, it’s going to take 4 or 5 because they’re going to take a beating.”

Morrison (6-0, 215) broke Spencer Tillman’s Edison rushing records, which is noteworthy since Tillman was a standout at OU and played several years in the NFL, including getting a Super Bowl ring with the 49ers, as well as being a well known television college football announcer.

Having spent his first two years at Nebraska, Morrison played the last 3 years at Kansas. He has 507 career yards with a 5.6 yards per carry and 7 touchdowns. At Kansas, he rushed for 391 yards at 6.5 yards per carry, with 164 yards and 2 scores (6.1 ypc) in 2024.

“He’s got good film. Sevion had a great spring. He’s a leader,” Lamb said. “One of the best kids on the team, just human-being wise. He’s a guy you want to hang out with and coach.

“One of the best players in recent history in the city of Tulsa. He’s the leading rusher in the history of Edison football. Great kid, great player, look for him to start for us this year.”

Lamb elaborated on Morrison’s running style.

“He’s not a top end speed guy. I’d say he accelerates well, he sees it well,” Lamb said. “He’s run every run scheme in the world, so he’s a veteran when it comes to that. I’d say vision and agility are his biggest strengths.”

Braylin Presley (5-6, 170) may finally get his chance to showcase his immense speed and game-breaking talent. The Bixby HS legend showed flashes the last two seasons at TU after transferring from OSU, but didn’t utilize his talent enough at receiver for the Golden Hurricane.

“I wanted to get some speed back there,” Lamb said of moving Presley to running back. “I thought we were pretty slow in that room. I’m a big fan of spread you out, play basketball on grass kind of deal.

“You need some speed at back, a guy who can catch the ball in the backfield. Presley’s going to be a weapon for us. Kind of a gadget guy. We’ll try and get the ball in his hands 10 to 12 times per game.”