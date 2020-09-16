InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa Football Position Preview: Safety

Kendarin Ray may be on the verge of becoming a household name, or at least TU's next standout safety, if Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery is correct in his assessment.

Montgomery had high praise for Ray, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore from Brenham, Texas who played in all 12 games as a redshirt freshman. Coming off the bench, he made 40 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, broke up two passes, and recovered three fumbles in 2019.

"I really feel like Kendarin Ray has got a chance to be one of the best safeties to ever come out of here," Montgomery said. "He played quarterback in high school, he played a little bit of this and that.

"Physically, last year, he battled some injury things. He's got those things cleaned up. He's moving extremely well. He's physical down in the box. He's got length, he understands what is going on from a coverage standpoint. I think he's going to have to have a tremendous year."

That is saying something about Ray considering Tulsa has had some really good safeties, like All-American and future Super Bowl head coach Lovie Smith, 4th round Dallas Cowboys draft pick Drane Scrivener, NFL starter Tim Gordon for the Atlanta Falcons, and more recently, Dexter McCoil, who was a CFL All-Star and also got quality playing time with the San Diego Chargers.

Also expected to start at safety is TieNeal Martin, a 6-1, 203-pound redshirt senior from Sacramento, California, who was a juco transfer from Yuba College. Martin started four of his 12 games in 2018 at TU and had 14 tackles, and he had two tackles in two games last year before getting injured.

"We've moved TieNeal around from the nickel to the safety," Montgomery said. "TieNeal got some good work in spring ball before it got shut down. He's a guy who has to continue to come on.

"He's got all the physical traits you need. He's just a guy that needs more experience. He's got to do a good job of gaining confidence and doing what he needs to do."

Ray and Martin are replacing graduated Manny Bunch and Brandon Johnson at safety, so there will be a bit of an experience gap there, and several other players are vying for time.

Behind Ray at strong safety are incoming sophomore transfer L.J. Wallace (6-3, 200, Iowa Western CC) and redshirt freshman Jaise Oliver (6-2, 198, Fairfield, TX).

"I'm excited to see what L.J. can bring to the table,” said Montgomery. “I sure liked what he did at the junior college level. But now we've got to transfer that to what we do schematically out on the field. But I think that L.J. Wallace has a chance to be a really good player for us."

Providing depth at free safety behind Marin are junior Lamar Mullins (6-3, 205), who sat out last year after transferring from Butler CC, sophomore Jett Hendrix (6-0, 194, Cleveland, OK), junior Mike Garrett (6-1, 190, Blinn JC) and newcomer Sean O’Keefe (6-2, 180, San Saba, TX).

"Lamar Mullins played a little bit last year, but we have high hopes for him," Montgomery said. "He has to come on for us. He's got great length, he's moving better than he has in the past. I feel like he is ready to make that transition.”