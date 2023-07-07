The tradition of some of the great receivers in Tulsa history, like Howard Twilley, Steve Largent and Drew Pearson, proves that you don't have to be a speed-demon to burn opposing defenses.

Intangibles are often more important.

Watch out for Malachai Jones. He has some intangibles that could very well lead him to having a huge season for the Golden Hurricane in 2023.

As Tulsa's only receiver with real experience, the 6-foot, 189-pound Jones should be ‘The Man’ among the TU receivers this season.

First-year Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson clearly likes Jones, a Houston Westfield HS grad.

"Malachai's a real good player, he just doesn't have phenomenal speed," Wilson said. "He's got strength. He's very durable."

Jones proved last season that he was a dependable player who could make key catches in traffic. He finished 2022 as Tulsa's third leading receiver while playing in all 12 games, finishing with 37 catches for 470 yards and 2 touchdowns, while averaging 12.7 yards per catch.

With the top two receivers from last year, Keylon Stokes and Juancarlos Santana, having graduated, it appears to be Jones' time.

Thankfully for TU, Jones withdrew his name from the transfer portal. He was briefly in the portal after previous TU coach Philip Montgomery was let go after eight seasons.

"Malachai's been a little bit more like the best receiver in the crowd," Wilson said. "He's bigger, but doesn't have a lot of great speed. He's one of my best players (on the team)."

Although Jones won't wow with speed, he still times faster than Stokes did. That is significant because Stokes became Tulsa's all-time leading receiver in yards last season, surpassing 1965 Heisman Trophy runner-up Howard Twilley. Stokes had 76 catches for 1,224 yards (16.1 yards per catch) and 8 TD's to lead the Golden Hurricane in 2022.

Since pro scouts are obsessed with 40-yard dash times these days, it may be tough for Jones to get a shot at the NFL. But he has the look of a very good college receiver.

There is real open competition for all the receiving spots, especially given the lack of experience there outside of Jones.

Marquis Shoulders (5-10, 165, SO) and Kamdyn Benjamin (5-9, 172, SR), along with Nick Rempert, are the only three other TU receivers who caught passes last season. Shoulders had 3 receptions for 23 yards and a TD, while Benjamin caught 3 passes for 18 yards.

"Marquis has done well. He's slight, fast, immature," Wilson said. "Shoulders needs to pick it up. He should be a player, but he's young. Been inconsistent.

"Kam Benjamin has been really good. Like Marquis, he's a little slighter. I wish he was bigger."

Besides Shoulders and Benjamin, OSU transfer Braylin Presley (5-8, 165, SO) appears to have a great shot at significant playing time.

"Presley, he plays fast," Wilson said of the former Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year from Bixby. "Presley plays with more courage and confidence in traffic, because he's just had the ball in his hands more. He's a good player."

Wilson was comparing Presley with his other small receivers, noting that since Presley was a running back in high school, his running after the catch ability is good.

"I think Marquis and Kamdyn and Braylin are three really good players," Wilson said. "But I just want them to be a little bigger from a durability and blocking standpoint. Playing without the ball and making competitive plays. I just think they're a work in progress with their strength level."