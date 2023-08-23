Lancaster (TX) athlete Kam Robinson plans to announce his college decision next month, and he says the University of Tulsa – where he visited last month – is still in the mix.

“Everything went great,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports about his visit to the Tulsa campus on July 30. “I loved it. It’s a great environment, and everyone is dedicated trying to win big this year.”

Robinson was also in Tulsa during spring practices in April, and he’s developed a good relationship with Hurricane coaches.

“Good coaching staff,” he said. “Everyone knows what they are talking about and are trying to put every position on the field into the league.”

The 6-foot-1 and 195-pounder has racked up 20 offers. Aside from Tulsa, he holds scholarship opportunities from Memphis, Colorado State, Kent State, UAB, Navy, Marshall, Charlotte, Buffalo, Arkansas State, Yale, Columbia and others.

Planning to announce his college decision on September 19, Robinson knows exactly what he’s looking for at the next level.

“A school that’s going to develop me, show tough love, put me in a position to succeed, and make me a better man,” he described. “And, of course, winning (is important).”