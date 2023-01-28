When it comes to recruiting, new Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson hit the ground running. Once his coaching staff was completed and Wilson’s obligations at Ohio State were complete, the group collectively hit the ground at a dead sprint. The new TU coaches have extended scholarship offers at a flurried pace, making up for lost time. While focusing on the current 2023 class, TU has also been extremely active with the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes, especially in the state of Oklahoma. TU has also been hosting a large number of 2023 prospects for official visits over the past month, including a few in the middle of this week and several this weekend. The Hurricane has also had several others hit campus for unofficial visits, including Metro Christian QB Kirk Francis. Wilson signed a quality group of high school talent during the early December signing period and has added several others through the Transfer Portal. But TU still has plenty of work to do to finish out the 2023 class. Below is a closer look at the recruiting targets that have made official visits to TU or are currently taking visits to TU this weekend, as well as other 2023 prospects to keep an eye on as National Signing Day approaches on February 1.

TULSA OFFICIAL VISITORS - JANUARY 13, 2023

CJ Turner was committed to Colorado from April to December of 2022, until new Buffs coach Deion Sanders pulled numerous scholarship offers off the table. Kevin Wilson offered Turner on December 20, and Turner visited TU on January 13, 2023. "Everything went great," he told Inside Tulsa Sports. "All the new coaches are great - a lot of energy." Turner also has offers from Tulane, Memphis, Kansas and Arkansas State. He plans to make his college decision on February 1.

After Kevin Wilson offered Jamison Mejia on December 14, the Broken Arrow lineman's recruitment took off with a couple of Power 5 offers -- Virginia and Oklahoma State. Mejia visited TU on January 13. "I had a great time," he told Inside Tulsa Sports. "The coaches are amazing, and I love the place - feels like home." Mejia took an official visit to Virginia on the weekend of January 20 and hit the OSU campus for an official visit on January 26. He also holds offers from Tulane, South Florida, Navy, Eastern Michigan, North Texas and several others.

Kasen Carpenter committed to Philip Montgomery's coaching staff at Tulsa back in July and decided not to sign in December. After meeting Coach Wilson and visiting on January 13, Carpenter remains solid with TU. "It was great. We had an awesome weekend," he told Inside Tulsa Sports. "Coach Wilson hired an amazing staff." Carpenter was 1st Team All-State this season and was the District 5-6A offensive line MVP. He also holds offers from UNLV, North Texas, Navy, Air Force, Louisiana Tech, Army, Arkansas State and others.

Elijah Wilson is another prospect that committed to the previous TU staff and decided not to sign in December. Wilson helped lead his team to a state championship and then visited TU on January 13. "I had a great time, and I think Tulsa is going to be a great place for me," he told Inside Tulsa Sports. "The new coaches were great. Their energy was just crazy." Wilson chose Tulsa over offers from Northern Arizona and Alabama A&M.

James Eaglin signed with Tulsa in the early December signing period. He took his official visit on January 13. "It went well. I got the chance to meet with the new coaches and my future teammates," he told Inside Tulsa Sports. "I had a lot of fun. They made me feel at home. We got to know one another, and we talked lots of football." Chose TU over offers from UNLV, Western Illinois, Stephen F. Austin and others. He earned Texas 20-6A first-team all-district honors both his junior and senior seasons. As a senior, he totaled 28 tackles and four tackles for loss along with a 19-yard pick-six.

Jahrid Hughes signed with Tulsa in the early December signing period. He took his official visit on January 13. Chose TU in July over offers from Stephen F. Austin and Central Arkansas. He started his junior and senior seasons at receiver and his sophomore and senior seasons in the defensive secondary. He was named all-District 4-6A second team as a senior after totaling 30 receptions for 485 yards and four TDs as a senior.