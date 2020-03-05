PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Martins Igbanu scored 17 points, Brandon Rachal added 13 with 10 rebounds and Tulsa defeated Temple 61-51 Wednesday night, securing a 21-win season for the first time since 2014-15.

"I thought our defense was on point, and we did the things we needed to do like securing the ball on rebounds, "said Tulsa head coach Frank Haith. "We did enough offensively, and defensively we put the clamps on them in the second half creating separation."

Quinton Rose scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Temple, and when he left the game with 15.7 seconds left, it was to hugs from Tulsa as well as Temple players. Rose is the first American Athletic Conference player to break 1,800 career points (1,841).

The conference-leading Golden Hurricane (21-9, 13-4), won their fourth straight game and have a half-game on No. 21 Houston. Jeriah Horne added seven rebounds and five points.

The Owls (14-16, 6-11) have lost four straight games. Nate Pierre-Louis was held to four points on 1-for-6 shooting but had 12 rebounds and three assists. Damion Moore added nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Tulsa finishes out the regular season against Wichita State on the road on Sunday.

LINK: Full Box Score