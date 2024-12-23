Tulsa Transfer Portal Update

The new Tulsa football coaching staff has offered over 40 players in the transfer portal, and TU has picked up several recent commitments from transfers.

TU also had over 30 players enter the transfer portal with only a handful electing to stay at Tulsa after Tre Lamb was hired as the new head coach, so there is a very large amount of player turnover this offseason.

This weekend brought a flurry of activity, as TU hosted visits from the portal and picked up some quality commitments.

First was Pitt defensive lineman Nahki Johnson, who has spent his entire football career in the Pittsburgh area and signed with TU on Saturday. A 6-foot-2, 280-pound senior defensive tackle from West Mifflin (PA), he'll come to Tulsa as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Johnson played in 11 games this past season, recording 14 tackles (two solo), a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. He made the switch from defensive end to defensive tackle during the offseason.

In 28 total games at Pitt, he finished with 23 tackles (six solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.

On Sunday, Tulsa picked up a pair of commitments from defensive back transfers. First was Charlotte cornerback Anthony Romphf, who played two seasons at Western Michigan and one season at Purdue. He chose TU over offers from UConn and UMass.

"I like the goals that Coach (Tre) Lamb and Coach (Dominique) Franks had for me," Romphf told Inside Tulsa Sports. "I thought it was a great opportunity for me to help contribute to the team and to change the program around. Also the conference being able to still compete at the top level."

At 6-foot and 200-pounds, Romphf's best season was in 2022 at Western Michigan, when he made 17 tackles in 11 games.

"I'm a big-body corner with experience that's been coached by a lot of successful college coaches and players," he said. "I bring speed and great press-man coverage who will attack the ball in the air. Also, a corner that isn’t scared to get in the run fit and make tackles."

The Hurricane's other DB commitment came from a local product, Utah State transfer JD Drew. The 5-foot-11 and 170-pound corner played his high school ball at Booker T. Washington in Tulsa.

Drew played two seasons for the Aggies after redshirting in 2022. He played in 11 games with 6 starts as a redshirt freshman, finishing with with 27 tackles and six pass breakups. As a sophomore this season, Drew totaled 45 tackles, two pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.