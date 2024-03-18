One of the fastest rising 2025 prospects in Green Country is Will Rogers defensive end Josiah Hammond. The 6-foot-5 and 245-pound lineman has been on the Tulsa campus several times, and he thoroughly enjoyed his most recent visit during TU’s junior day on March 9.

“It was great,” he explained. “Definitely always a great time being on campus, and I plan on going back sometime around this week for a spring practice to have some one-on-one time with the coaches.”

Hammond watched the Hurricane practice and then attended a TU basketball game that evening.

“It was an awesome practice -- a lot of energy and the coaches were great,” said Hammond. “Coach (Kevin) Wilson even had me come sit by him during the basketball game, and that meant a lot to me for the head coach to be showing love -- also as he was the coach that offered me.”

The 2023 season was Hammond’s first season of varsity football, and he quickly became a force for Will Rogers. His stock has continued to rise during the spring camp season.

“I feel like my speed and length help a lot at my position,” he said. “And I feel my get-off is my best trait.”

During the offseason, Hammond is attending camps and working to improve his game.

“I want to work on getting stronger and bigger,” he said. “If I combine more strength with my speed, it will be very hard for opposing linemen to deal with me.”

While Tulsa is heavily recruiting this local talent, Hammond is getting plenty of attention from colleges around the country.