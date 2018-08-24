Head Coach Frank Haith and his staff at the University of Tulsa would like to add a forward to the 2019 class, and there are four prospects they have been strongly pursuing. Each brings a slightly different skill set to the court, but all four have one thing in common - athleticism.

Below is a look at Tulsa's current top forward prospects, as identified by the Inside Tulsa Sports staff through discussions with the players and/or their coaches.