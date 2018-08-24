2019 Hurricane Hoops Hot List: Front-court prospects
Head Coach Frank Haith and his staff at the University of Tulsa would like to add a forward to the 2019 class, and there are four prospects they have been strongly pursuing. Each brings a slightly different skill set to the court, but all four have one thing in common - athleticism.
Below is a look at Tulsa's current top forward prospects, as identified by the Inside Tulsa Sports staff through discussions with the players and/or their coaches.
It’s hard to imagine many better athletes than 6-6 combo forward Akol Arop of Creighton Prep, in Omaha, NE. With a 36-inch no-step vertical, Arop’s highlight films show one acrobatic dunk after another. Once considered just an athlete playing basketball, he’s now considered an extremely athletic basketball player. He’s a much improved handler and displays solid shooting range, including an effective three-point shot. Defensively, Arop rebounds the ball well, blocks and alters shots and picks up steals with his quickness and speed.
