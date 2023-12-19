Kevin Wilson and the Tulsa coaching staff have put together a very strong 2024 football recruiting class, and a large portion of TU’s commitments will sign during the early period that begins on December 20. TU has won recruiting battles against numerous Power Five programs and stocked up on highly-recruited prospects.

Once the dust settles after the regular signing period in February, this class will likely go down as one of the Golden Hurricane's best recruiting classes in the past 15 years.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Tulsa was sitting at 24 commitments from high school and junior college prospects. The Hurricane also has verbal pledges from Angelo State DL transfer Amieh Williams and Indiana DE transfer Myles Jackson.

In most recruiting cycles, there seems to always be a surprise or two in Tulsa's recruiting class on National Signing Day or the final few days leading up to it. This year has been no different, with nine commitments coming in the past three days, and there will be some names to keep an eye on Wednesday morning.

Manvel (TX) defensive end Mason Fleming visited the TU campus last weekend and came away impressed.

“My official visit at Tulsa was great,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “I loved everything about the city. I love the coaches and the players that I met. Overall, it was a great visit.

“The campus was beautiful. There is a place on campus where you can see the downtown skyline -- I really enjoyed that. The facilities were cool. I really enjoyed all of the departments, especially the strength and conditioning staff.”

Fleming is yet to publicly announce a decision, but Tulsa appears to be a strong candidate.

There are a few other high school prospects that TU is still heavily recruiting, and the Hurricane is still involved with numerous players in the transfer portal, including Arkansas running back AJ Green and Purdue athlete Zion Steptoe.

The regular signing period will begin in early February, when TU expects to add a few additional pieces. However, with the recent addition of the early signing period, the majority of prospects have chosen to sign in December.

Below is a detailed look at Tulsa's current 2024 recruiting class. Click on a prospect to be taken to full page bios with highlight videos.