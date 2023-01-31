New TU coach Kevin Wilson and his assistants have had a flurry of recruiting activity leading up to National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 1. Tulsa hosted numerous official visitors over the past three weekends, including a high number of in-state prospects, which paid off with several recent commitments.

Tulsa's three most-recent verbal commits came in the past 24 hours and all from within the state of Oklahoma.

On Monday night, Choctaw defensive end RJ Jackson announced his intention to join the Golden Hurricane.

"I fell in love with the coaching staff and the campus," he told Inside Tulsa Sports. "It felt like home, I guess you could say."

The 6-foot-4 and 230-pounder was being heavily recruited as a tight end and then switched positions, playing defensive end as a senior. He was still used occasionally as a tight end this past season, catching five passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, Jackson totaled 56 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 22 quarterback hurries, 4 pass deflections, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. For his efforts, he was named the Class 6A-II District 2 Defensive Lineman of the Year and was part of The Oklahoman's Big All-City First-Team.

Jackson was offered by new Tulsa defensive line coach Ron Burton on January 23 and took an official visit to TU the next day. He also visited Texas State and Navy and held additional offers from Vanderbilt, New Mexico State, Air Force, Army and others.

On Tuesday, TU picked up two more local commitments, beginning with Metro Christian quarterback Kirk Francis. The 6-2 and 185-pound signal-caller picked up a late offer from Tulsa that same day. He had taken an unofficial visit to the Tulsa campus on the weekend of January 20.

As a senior, Francis led Metro to a 13-1 record, throwing for 4,384 yards and 58 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He was 48-7 in his career at Metro with 9,599 total passing yards and 115 touchdowns against only 22 picks. He had preferred walk-on offers from Cal, Oklahoma State and Memphis, and his notable scholarship offers were from Tulsa, Drake, Houston Christian and SEMO.

The Hurricane's second verbal pledge on Tuesday came from Cushing receiver Camden Crooks.

"The coaches were a big part of it, and it just felt like it is where I was supposed to be," he said of his decision.

A 6-foot and 190 pound versatile athlete, Crooks also excels on the track, the basketball court and the weight room, earning state titles in hurdles and powerlifting. As a senior, he grabbed 67 passes for 1,528 yards and 23 touchdowns, landing a spot on the 2022 MaxPreps Small Town All-America High School Football Team.

In his junior season, Crooks totaled 93 receptions for 1,624 yards and 21 touchdowns. He had 60 career touchdowns, including five scores this year on punt returns and one on a kickoff return.

"I feel like my strengths are yards after catch and I’m able to keep my balance when hit," he explained.

Like Jackson, Crooks received an offer from Tulsa on January 23 and made a mid-week visit the next day, as he already had a visit scheduled to Ohio the following weekend. Aside from Tulsa and Ohio, Air Force had also offered Crooks.

TU also picked up recent in-state commitments from Owasso DL Tyler Rich on Monday morning and Union OL Bennett Ringleb on January 22.

Tulsa signed seven high school prospects during the December signing period and added Oklahoma State transfer Braylin Presley. The Hurricane then added several players from the transfer portal and has nine additional high school commits that plan to sign on Wednesday.

Kevin Wilson and his assistants likely aren't finished, as a couple of prospects with recent TU offers are yet to make a decision. Stay tuned to Inside Tulsa Sports for all the latest info.