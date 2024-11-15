Lawal and Martin sign with Tulsa

On the first day of the early basketball signing period, Tulsa inked its two 2025 commitments – Jaylen Lawal and Kentrell Martin Jr.

“I thought the coaches and players were a great fit for me,” Lawal said after committing to Tulsa in September. “The coaching staff and the support they gave me as a player sold it.”

Lawal is a 6-3 guard from Dallas (TX) iSchool Academy who took official visits to Tulsa, San Jose State, Texas State and Middle Tennessee State. He also held offers from Wichita State, Florida Atlantic, UT-Arlington, UC-Riverside, Boston University, New Orleans and others.

Lawal has been impressive in the early part of his senior season. Most recently, he led iSchool to a 102-59 win over DCA, scoring 20 points and dishing 8 assists. In the previous win over Grind Prep, he totaled 15 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Last season, he averaged 19 points and 4.1 assists per game.

“My size at the guard position is what sets me apart,” Lawal described. “I can guard one through four with my frame, and I think I am very good at making the needed shots and playmaking.”