Martin picks Tulsa over Nebraska, Texas Tech and others
Tulsa Football added another highly-recruited prospect to its 2025 commitment list this week. Bryan (TX) Rudder athlete Jaquise Martin chose TU on Wednesday over offers from Nebraska, Texas Tech, N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news