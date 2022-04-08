TU Basketball Recruiting Update

LINK: Full, lengthy recruiting update in Hurricane Alley

Over the past two weeks, the new Tulsa men's basketball coaching staff has hit the recruiting trail hard.

After picking up two high school commitments in the 2022 class, TU coaches hosted a D-1 transfer for an unofficial visit and are now off to AAU events in order to evaluate more talent.

As Inside Tulsa Sports publisher Chris Harmon first reported on Thursday morning, Oklahoma State transfer Keylan Boone was expected to make an unofficial visit to TU, and he indeed made the trip to the Tulsa campus. While there, Boone took in the Hurricane's practice session and met with coaches. Sources close to Boone tell us all went well.

Boone is just one of over ten players in the transfer portal to be contacted by Tulsa coaches. With one open scholarship -- and more possibly coming open in the coming months -- TU is showing strong interest in several transfers, such as Boone, Louisville wing Samuell Williamson and Arkansas guard KK Robinson.

For the full list of D-1 transfers targeted by Tulsa, along with new updates on local prospects in the 2023 and 2024 classes, and a list of prospects TU coaches will likely be watching in Orlando and Indianapolis this weekend, check out Chris Harmon's lengthy recruiting update from Thursday morning in Hurricane Alley.

