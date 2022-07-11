TU Summer Position Breakdown: Offensive Line

TU doesn't lose two NFL Draft picks, including a first-rounder like Tyler Smith to the Dallas Cowboys, every day.

In fact, TU hadn't even had an NFL Draft pick from its offensive line since 2002 when Kevin Shaffer was a 7th round pick by the Atlanta Falcons, and hadn't had a first-round pick from its offensive line since 1977 when Steve August was the 14th pick of the NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Only seven TU offensive linemen had been drafted since Steve August in the last 46 drafts. So, losing starting offensive tackles Tyler Smith and Chris Paul (7th round, Washington Redskins) is going to be a tough one from which to recover.

"Those are big shoes and big holes to fill," said 8th-year Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery.

That, and returning only one full-time starter from 2021, gives TU a challenge of rebuilding its offensive line from a team that went 7-6 and won a bowl game last year.

The good news is that there is some good young talent on the line, along with returning mainstay Gerard Wheeler. Also, the fact that NFL talent has been developed by Montgomery and his staff speaks well for Tulsa football.

Wheeler, a 6-foot-3, sixth-year senior from Plano, Texas, who is listed at 337 pounds, has been Tulsa's starting center the past three seasons.

"Gerard has done a tremendous job. Can play center, can play guard," Montgomery said. “Has been really consistent about his play and what he does. I think he's an all-conference player when it's all said and done.

"Done a good job about losing some weight. I think that's going to help him as the season progresses. Going to be a good leader for us in that room. Has done a nice job of continuing to work and grind throughout the spring and has already started again this summer."

The next most experienced returning offensive lineman is 6-4, 323-pound Bryce Bray from Bixby, who started some games at right guard and right tackle for Tulsa last season after sitting out 2020 due to transferring from Oklahoma State. He was a starter for OSU in 2019 at left tackle and left guard.

"Bryce has still got some work to do. But Bryce is a talented young man," Montgomery said. "Started off the season, kind of fell into a backup role, and then got promoted back into the starting lineup. He's got good length, can play multiple spots."

It is not certain what position Bray or even Wheeler will play in 2022. It all depends on how everybody else is playing.

"Right now, it's going to be about finding the right mix of those five guys, and how they play, and how they're going to play together," Montgomery said. "Bryce is going to be in that mix.

"Ready for Bryce to kind of take that next step and be a little bit more consistent as he works his way through it."

Will Farniok is an intriguing player. The brother of Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Matt Farniok - a 7th-round choice of the Cowboys in 2021 - Will Farniok is a 6-3, 295-pound Nebraska transfer from Washington HS in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who is in his fifth year of college football, and his second year at TU.

"Will Farniok took over at the center spot when Gerard went down in the bowl game. I thought he really came in and played well," Montgomery said. “He's done a really nice job this spring. Continuing to grow. I'm excited about what Will does this year."

Dillon Wade is highly likely to be in the starting lineup for the Golden Hurricane in 2022. The 6-4, 302-pound tackle from Cypress Falls in Houston got a little bit of playing time as a redshirt freshman in 2021.

"Dillon is extremely talented. Probably the most athletic of the guys up front," Montgomery said. "Planning on Dillon having a tremendous year. Should be one of our tackles. Whether that's going to be the right side or the left side, that's still going to be determined. But a guy that can play both sides."

Jaden Muskrat will likely be a starting offensive tackle as well. The 6-3, 303-pound redshirt sophomore from Bentonville West HS in Bentonville, Arkansas started in Tulsa's bowl game in 2020 at right tackle as a true freshman who still redshirted that season. Muskrat is a third cousin of the late heavyweight boxing champion Tommy Morrison.

"Muskrat is a grinder. He's tough, he's physical. He can bend, he can move. He plays the game up front like you need to play it," Montgomery said.

"We're going to be a lot younger than what we've been, but we've been through that before. "I think that between Dillon and Jaden, both of those guys have got a chance to be starting at either one of the tackles. Both of them have the skill set to be playing that. So, they'll be kind of battling it out with some other guys as we work our way through."

Tulsa's other returnee with the best chance of starting or getting substantial playing time is Tulsa Edison HS graduate Chester Baah. The 6-3, 302-pounder who moved from Ghana in West Africa when he was 12-years-old is in his fourth year at TU.

"Chester Baah, I thought, had a tremendous spring. I think the light bulb is really coming on for Chester," Montgomery said. "Chester is ready to make that next move and take the next step.

"Just his strength - the way he's been bending and moving coming off the football. I think he really understands what we're trying to do up front. I think that's been a tremendous asset for him. Just being in the program for an extended amount of time now, having a chance to grow and develop, and seeing the guys in front of him. He's just continuing to get better. So, I think Chester has got a chance to have a great future here."

TU has brought in five linemen from the transfer portal, some from noteworthy programs, that should also be in the mix for playing time.

Brody Wisecarver is a 6-5, 320-pound guard/tackle from DeSmet HS in St. Louis who signed with Illinois in the 2021 class. And Darrell Simpson is a 6-8, 348-pound tackle from OU who was originally from Northwest HS in Justin, Texas.

"Brody Wisecarver, he's probably going to be more of a guard, maybe a tackle, but more of a guard type," Montgomery said. "Excited about what he potentially could bring."

Simpson is especially eye-popping since he was a 4-star recruit out of high school, and because of his mammoth size. Rivals had him ranked as the No. 142 prospect in the nation. He had offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn and many others. Simpson was at OU for 4 years, but played in only one game in his career, against Western Carolina, last year.

Tulsa is also expected to bring in Tennessee transfer Chris Akporaghene (6-3, 310), Miami transfer Kai-Leon Herbert (6-5, 305) and Colorado State center Tai Marks (6-2, 300). Akporaghene and Herbert are grad transfers that saw limited action at their previous schools. Marks was a reserve at CSU last season as a redshirt freshman.

Other TU returnees include Gabe Cantu, a 6-4, 294-pound Tulsa Union HS grad who played seven games, mostly on special teams, as a true freshman in 2020. He redshirted last year.

"Gabe's really more of a center type. Can slide out and play some guard or maybe even slide out and play some tackle," Montgomery said. "But a guy that is just fighting really hard to get onto the field."

Jeremy Jones is a 6-5, 319-pound tackle from Lewisville, Texas who is in his fourth year at TU. He has lettered twice after redshirting as a true freshman in 2019.

"Jeremy Jones is a big kid. Got a lot of reps this spring. I thought he took some good steps," Montgomery said. "Got to continue to work at his craft, be a little more consistent on things. Really wants it, and is working for that."

Daniel Ademisoye and Tanyon Zachary are the two offensive lineman, both tackles, that were signed in the 2022 class. Ademisoye is a 6-5, 280-pounder from Sierra Canyon HS in Chatsworth, California. Zachary is a 6-5, 270-pounder from Cooper HS in Lubbock, Texas.

"Daniel's got great length. Can really bend," Montomery said. "Has got to develop some more - they all do as freshmen, especially up front. But I like the athleticism that he brings to the table.

"Zachary is a guy that can play the game aggressively. Does a great job of finishing stuff."

Three walk-ons are in the program that Montgomery mentioned. Walter Young Bear (6-3, 288, Fr.-RS, Norman North), Connor Combs (6-1, 293, Fr.-HS, Parkway West, Chesterfield, Missouri) and Trent Robinson (6-0, 302, Fr.-RS, Lovejoy HS, Lucas, Texas).

Young Bear, in particular, has caught Montgomery's eye, getting some playing time in 2021.

"Walter Young Bear, one of the walk-ons, has really made a name for himself out of the Oklahoma City area," Montgomery said. "He's done a nice job. Came in and did some things for us as far as field goals and extra points late in the year."

How Tulsa's young, mostly inexperienced offensive line develops may be the key to Tulsa's season this year. A solid offensive line is essential to Tulsa's success.