While Tulsa added an impressive list of 24 high school signees on Wednesday, the most immediate impact will most likely come from the transfers that are headed to TU in January. The Hurricane signed four talented players from the transfer portal, as well as two junior college prospects.

Of the most interest to TU fans in the Green Country area is running back AJ Green. The Arkansas transfer was a 4-star recruit out of Tulsa Union High School in the class of 2021. Rated No. 8 nationally at his position, Green chose the Hogs over offers from Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan, LSU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and numerous others.

“It was the all-around best decision I could make -- a business decision to allow me to take my shot at my dreams and making it to the next level,” Green said of his transfer to Tulsa, his hometown college. “Yeah, I’ll be home, but this is strictly business. I’m ready to get to work and make everyone respect Tulsa for what it is -- a program just like any other D1 program. Ballers are gonna ball regardless of the logo they have on.”

In a loaded backfield at Arkansas the past three seasons, Green rushed for 953 yards and six touchdowns. He led all Arkansas running backs in rushing this past season with 312 yards and two scores on 4.7 yards per carry. He also caught six passes for 25 yards and one TD.

“I’m a strong runner, not easy to bring down,” Green said of his strengths on the field. “And obviously my vision and speed.”

Another name that should be familiar to Tulsa fans is Zion Steptoe. The Purdue wide receiver transfer is the son of former TU defensive back Sherman Steptoe (2000-03). His stepfather Marshall Gordon also played in the secondary at Tulsa (1994-98).

Playing receiver and defensive back as a redshirt freshman last season, Steptoe played in all 12 games for the Boilermakers and was in the starting lineup for the final two games of the season.

On the defensive side, Tulsa brings in Indiana grad transfer Myles Jackson at linebacker. He spent his first two years at UCLA and transferred to Indiana in January 2022, playing 24 games for the Hoosiers with three starts.

“The fit was really the thing that did it. For my situation it was perfect,” Jackson said of transferring to Tulsa. “I was looking for a place that I could be disruptive and show (NFL) scouts everything I had to offer for my last year if eligibility. The defense Tulsa runs is perfect for me.”

This past season at Indiana, Jackson totaled 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.