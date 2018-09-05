It wasn’t always pretty, but Tulsa fought off a pesky UCA running game and some self-inflicted wounds (including three turnovers and 92 penalty yards) to come away with the season-opening 38-27 victory at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

With so many young players looking to make their mark, Tulsa’s record books aren’t changing much from week to week, but nonetheless, there were a few notable things to talk about following the game. Here’s a look at what happened Saturday night and how senior receiver Justin Hobb’s climb up the career receiving chart is shaping up thus far:

SHAMARI BROOKS

• Sophomore running back Shamari Brooks finished the game with 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

• Brooks now has five career 100-yard rushing games and five career multi-touchdown games.

• Brooks also recorded his first career reception on a 4-yard pass from Luke Skipper that resulted in a first down.

COREY TAYLOR II

• Sophomore running back Corey Taylor II finished the game with 110 yards on 20 carries for his second career 100-yard rushing game and first since last season’s opener against Oklahoma State.

JUSTIN HOBBS

• Junior receiver Justin Hobbs finished the game with 61 yards on three receptions including a 49-yard touchdown pass from Luke Skipper.

• Hobbs now has 2,127 career receiving yards and ranks 17th on Tulsa’s all-time chart.