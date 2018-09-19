Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-19 08:34:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Tulsa Football: Inside the Numbers - Week 3

Pwie7ltuce6smzekuigd
Tulsa RB Shamari Brooks is just shy of the 1,000-yard mark for his career.
Associated Press
Chad Bonham
Contributing Writer

Unlike the home opener against UCA, Tulsa couldn’t put up enough offense to overcome three turnovers and Arkansas State’s surprisingly effective running game. Here’s a look at some of the key stats from Saturday night and how senior receiver Justin Hobbs’ climb up the career receiving chart is looking through Week #3:

SHAMARI BROOKS

• Sophomore running back Shamari Brooks finished the game with 115 rushing yards on 21 carries for his sixth career 100-yard rushing.

• Brooks has 999 career yards and is 1 yard from the 1,000-yard mark.

JUSTIN HOBBS

• Junior receiver Justin Hobbs made his 30th career start in 39 games.

• Hobbs finished the game with 22 yards on one reception.

• Hobbs now has 2,162 career receiving yards and has surpassed Harry Wood (1968-68) for 16th on Tulsa’s all-time receiving chart.

CHANDLER MILLER

• Senior center Chandler Miller made his 41st start in 41 career games.

WILLIE WRIGHT

• Senior offensive tackle Willie Wright made his 38th career start in 39 games.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}