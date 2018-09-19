Unlike the home opener against UCA, Tulsa couldn’t put up enough offense to overcome three turnovers and Arkansas State’s surprisingly effective running game. Here’s a look at some of the key stats from Saturday night and how senior receiver Justin Hobbs’ climb up the career receiving chart is looking through Week #3:

SHAMARI BROOKS

• Sophomore running back Shamari Brooks finished the game with 115 rushing yards on 21 carries for his sixth career 100-yard rushing.

• Brooks has 999 career yards and is 1 yard from the 1,000-yard mark.

JUSTIN HOBBS

• Junior receiver Justin Hobbs made his 30th career start in 39 games.

• Hobbs finished the game with 22 yards on one reception.

• Hobbs now has 2,162 career receiving yards and has surpassed Harry Wood (1968-68) for 16th on Tulsa’s all-time receiving chart.

CHANDLER MILLER

• Senior center Chandler Miller made his 41st start in 41 career games.

WILLIE WRIGHT

• Senior offensive tackle Willie Wright made his 38th career start in 39 games.