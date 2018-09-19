Tulsa Football: Inside the Numbers - Week 3
Unlike the home opener against UCA, Tulsa couldn’t put up enough offense to overcome three turnovers and Arkansas State’s surprisingly effective running game. Here’s a look at some of the key stats from Saturday night and how senior receiver Justin Hobbs’ climb up the career receiving chart is looking through Week #3:
SHAMARI BROOKS
• Sophomore running back Shamari Brooks finished the game with 115 rushing yards on 21 carries for his sixth career 100-yard rushing.
• Brooks has 999 career yards and is 1 yard from the 1,000-yard mark.
JUSTIN HOBBS
• Junior receiver Justin Hobbs made his 30th career start in 39 games.
• Hobbs finished the game with 22 yards on one reception.
• Hobbs now has 2,162 career receiving yards and has surpassed Harry Wood (1968-68) for 16th on Tulsa’s all-time receiving chart.
CHANDLER MILLER
• Senior center Chandler Miller made his 41st start in 41 career games.
WILLIE WRIGHT
• Senior offensive tackle Willie Wright made his 38th career start in 39 games.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news