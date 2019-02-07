Mississippi Gulf Coast tight end Denzel Carter took an official visit to San Diego State last weekend after committing to Tulsa on January 21, and he picked up an offer from UCLA on Wednesday morning, but he stuck with TU and signed with the Hurricane on Wednesday.

The Hurricane had quite a flurry of activity in the last few weeks, with a total of ten commitments since January 20, including several prospects that had previously been committed to other schools. A few Tulsa commits were getting late pushes from Power Five programs, one being Tulsa (OK) Washington running back Thomas Grayson, who committed to TU on January 27 but switched his commitment to Kansas State on February 4.

The Golden Hurricane received 20 total letters of intent for the class of 2019, including nine in the early December signing period. The following is an in-depth recap of Tulsa's 2019 recruiting cycle, with focus on in-state and highly-rated prospects, battles with Power Five schools and AAC foes, and much more.

Philip Montgomery, like many past Tulsa coaches, emphasizes the priority of recruiting the state of Oklahoma's top talent. While he and his staff didn't sign a large number of in-state prospects this year, the ones TU did sign were some of the state's best.

“In the time I’ve been here, we’ve done a really good job of recruiting the state of Oklahoma,” said Montgomery. “We’ve gotten really good players out of the state of Oklahoma, and we’re going to continue to do that. There’s always years you’re going to have bigger numbers than others – I’d have loved to have signed a few more out of here, but you can’t control all of that. I’m really happy with the three guys we got this year.”

Although there are only three in-state signees, all of them are listed in the Top 25 of the Rivals.com Sooner State Rankings: #15 Chester Baah (Edison), #19 Ethan Hall (Bixby) and #21 Darrias Murdock (Union).

Rivals.com recruiting analyst Josh McCuiston was very impressed with all three players.

“In the case of Baah, you've got a player with elite athleticism and the desire to finish a block,” McCuiston said. “He may not be the biggest lineman in the state but his ability to pull around the end, pick up linebackers at the second level, and work in space makes for a really promising young offensive lineman. And at the Rivals Adidas camp, he put out the freakiest number of any recent offensive lineman...82-inch from his left finger trip to his right fingertip. That's a 6-foot-10 wingspan, something that can make up for being a bit on the shorter side.”

“For quite some time Hall has been discussed around Bixby, and his former program at Edmond Santa Fe, as a special talent that was, at times, dominant,” McCuiston said of Ethan Hall. “Hall was everywhere for the Spartans this year. He is a high-motor guy but has more bend and explosion at the corner than we'd previously believed possible.”

“Murdock is a player who has some interesting progression in front of him, and considering the move he has already made, there is plenty of reason to think that can happen,” McCuiston explained. “Seeing Murdock as a sophomore, he was a skinny defensive end with loads of development to come. Seeing him now Murdock is a physical defensive lineman who can hold his ground against a block and does a nice job winning at the point of attack.”

Two of Tulsa’s local signees also ended up on the Daily Oklahoman Super 30 (#21 Murdock, #23 Baah) and the OK Preps Top 50 (#25 Murdock, #32 Baah).

Baah and Hall both earned first-team All-State honors as seniors, and Baah was named to the All-USA Today Oklahoma first-team.Murdock and Hall were given second-team honors from USA Today.