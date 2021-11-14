Tulsa gets overtime win at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shamari Brooks scored on a 15-yard run in overtime and Tulsa overcame four turnovers to defeat Tulane 20-13 on Saturday.

The Golden Hurricane (4-6, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) held the Green Wave (1-9, 0-6) after the touchdown with Tyon Davis knocking down Michael Pratt’s pass on fourth-and-10 from the 25.

"I was very proud of our defense and the way they played throughout much of the game," said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. "Our defense rose up and did some outstanding things to win the game. Our offense found a way in overtime to score and our defense went back out and ended it."

Brooks rushed 19 times for 71 yards. Davis Brin was 19 of 30 for 188 yards and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ezra Naylor II in the first quarter but he was intercepted three times, which helped set up a wild finish.

Pratt connected with Phat Watts for a 49-yard touchdown to cap a 95-yard drive with 2:52 to play to pull the Green Wave within 13-10. Then Shi’ke Laister recovered an onside kick and Merek Glover’s 23-yard field goal tied the game with 1:16 to play.

Macon Clark then intercepted Brin and returned the ball 12 yards to the Tulsa 24 but Glover missed a 26-yard field goal wide right with 4 seconds remaining.

Pratt threw for 178 yards and Tyjae Spears rushed for 104.