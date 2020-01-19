NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Martins Igbanu scored 19 points and made 11 of 12 free throws as Tulsa shot 59 percent in the second half and beat Tulane 67-54 on Saturday for its third straight win.

Jeriah Horne scored 16 points and Brandon Rachal added 16 with seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (12-6, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Elijah Joiner had seven rebounds and four assists.

Tulane scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team, and finished shooting 38% from the floor (21 of 55).

"We're in a bad shooting slump right now – the worst we've been in all season," said Tulane head coach Ron Hunter. "We're playing against established programs, and this is going to happen if you don't shoot well, and we just have to find our way through it."

K.J. Lawson had 15 points and six rebounds for the Green Wave (10-8, 2-4). Teshaun Hightower added 14 points and Christion Thompson had 10.

Tulsa plays Memphis at home on Wednesday.