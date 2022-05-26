Tulsa football coaches have hosted several transfer defensive backs for visits recently, and the Hurricane was able to secure a commitment on Tuesday from Wisconsin transfer Donte Burton.

Burton visited the Tulsa campus on Monday and Tuesday this week. The 5-foot-10 junior originally signed with Wisconsin in the 2018 class over offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Purdue, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota and many others. He should have two years of eligibility remaining.

At Wisconsin, Burton played in 27 games with five starts. He collected 26 tackles, five pass breakups, one interception and one tackle for loss.

Tulsa previously brought in two other D-1 cornerbacks for visits. Iowa State grad transfer Datrone Young visited on April 12 and Georgia transfer Jehlen Cannady was at TU on the weekend of May 6. Young ultimately committed to Duke, and Cannady is yet to make a decision.

TU has been aggressively recruiting the transfer portal this off-season. The Hurricane has recent commitments from Illinois offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver and Mississippi State defensive end Izuchukwu King Ani.

"[Tulsa] hits all the spots I want," said Wisecarver. "I like the campus, I like the academics, and I like the team. It’s the spot for me.

"“I really like Coach (Philip) Montgomery and Coach (Steve) Farmer. They made me feel at home. I was really impressed with the campus and football facilities.”

Tulsa appears to still be looking for another offensive lineman out of the transfer portal. TU continues to pursue Indiana transfer Andy Buttrell (6-5, 295) and Tennessee transfer Chris Akporoghene (6-3,310). Buttrell visited TU on May 6 weekend and Akporoghene was on campus the weekend of March 25.