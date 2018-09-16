Tulsa basketball coaches increased their pursuit of 3-star forward Antonio Gordon several months ago, eventually offering the 2019 Lawton (OK) Eisenhower product in late June. He later earned scholarship offers from Kansas State, Louisiana Tech and Illinois-Chicago to go along with early offers from Abilene Christian and Texas State.

However, during an official visit to Tulsa this weekend, the 6-foot-8 athlete decided to end his recruiting process by giving a verbal commitment to the Golden Hurricane.

"It went great," he told Inside Tulsa Sports of the visit to TU. "I committed this weekend.

"What helped me decide to commit was how I fit into the system. I really enjoyed the team and the coaching staff, as well as how close it was to home. And the campus was beautiful."

When we spoke with Gordon during the summer, he explained that he was looking for a "program I feel is good for my basketball and academic success." That turned out to be Tulsa, just two hours and 45 minutes from home.

After an unofficial visit to TU in early June, it was clear that Gordon was favoring the Hurricane.

“I like Tulsa, I think it is a great program,” he said on June 24. “I really enjoyed the visit. The new locker room was really cool.”